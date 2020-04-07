Red Sox's Chris Sale: Set to begin rehabilitation
Sale (elbow) will be out of his arm cast and start rehabbing Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
While speaking with reporters Tuesday -- a little over a week after undergoing Tommy John surgery -- Sale mentioned that he's ready to shed his cast and begin the long rehabilitation process. The lefty is hoping to rehab at jetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida, though he can do most of the early-stage work at home if necessary. Sale mentioned that he's "really happy" with where he's at now, as the surgery offered a "definitive answer, a finish line," per Speier. "I've been chasing a ghost for seven months," Sale said.
