Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sale (shoulder) will likely be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Tigers at Fenway Park, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Sale built up to just 53 pitches over his two rehab starts with Triple-A Worcester, but the Red Sox won't have the veteran southpaw waste any more bullets in the minors after he was electric in his most recent outing Sunday, when he struck out seven and walked none over 4.1 scoreless frames. Since he's not yet fully stretched out for a traditional starting role, Sale could be capped at around 70-to-80 pitches Friday and may be deployed in tandem with another pitcher, but he could still have a long enough of a leash to hit the five innings he needs to qualify for a win. Sale's upcoming start outing will be his first with the Red Sox since June 1 after a two-plus-month recovery from a stress reaction in his left scupla.