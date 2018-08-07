Red Sox's Chris Sale: Set to return Sunday
Sale (shoulder) will return from the disabled list Sunday against the Orioles, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
The Red Sox have given Sale a bit of time off to rest an inflamed shoulder as they prepare to play deep into October. He'll get an easy assignment in his first game back, taking on the recently-dismantled Orioles.
