Red Sox's Chris Sale: Set to visit Dr. James Andrews

Sale will get a second opinion on his injured left elbow from Dr. James Andrews, Adam Kaufman of WBZ News Radio reports.

Anytime "second opinion" and "Dr. James Andrews" are mentioned in the same sentence, it's cause for serious concern. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is already acknowledging that Sale may not pitch again this year. Apparently the elbow injury is a new issue for Sale, who struggled to a 5.36 ERA in seven second-half starts before landing on the IL on Saturday.