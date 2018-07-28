Red Sox's Chris Sale: Settles for no-decision despite dominant outing

Sale didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Twins, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out 10.

The southpaw certainly pitched well enough to earn his 12th win of the season, recording at least nine strikeouts for the ninth straight start while extending his scoreless streak to 23 innings, but a rare meltdown by Craig Kimbrel kept Sale out of the win column. He'll carry a 2.04 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Yankees.