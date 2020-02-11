Red Sox's Chris Sale: Sick but uninjured

Sale is said to be fully healthy but is sick and will begin slowly to start spring training, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Sale had an encouraging appointment with Dr. James Andrews in December and was given permission to resume offseason preparations without any restrictions approaching spring training. The 30-year-old finished the 2019 season with a career-high 4.40 ERA and less than 11 wins for the first time in his career as a starter. Sale comfortably remains atop the Red Sox rotation and will look to bounce back strong after signing a five-year, $145 million contract extension last March.