Sale (elbow) will throw a two-inning simulated game Saturday, Matt Vautour of MassLive.com reports.
Sale's sim game will take place in Fort Myers (Fla.), and the team will evaluate him Sunday before determining the left-hander's next step. If all goes well, Sale could make a rehab start, possibly for Triple-A Worcester, toward the end of next week.
