Red Sox's Chris Sale: Simulated game set for Thursday
Sale (illness) completed a 15-pitch live batting practice session Sunday and is scheduled to throw a two-inning simulated game Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
The veteran left-hander is expected to throw 15 pitches per inning during the simulated game, and he could progress to a Grapefruit League game March 10 if all goes well. Sale has already been ruled out for Opening Day and is likely to begin the season on the injured list, so the Red Sox should continue exercising caution as Sale builds up to a starter's workload after dealing with pneumonia in early February.
