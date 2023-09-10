Sale (6-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks over four innings against Baltimore. He struck out five.

The veteran lefty was plagued by the long ball, serving up a three-run homer to Aaron Hicks in the second inning and a two-run shot to James McCann in the fourth. Sale had been solid in his previous five starts after returning from injury Aug. 11, posting a 4.18 ERA and 1.10 WHIP while looking like his old self in the strikeout department with 11.4 K/9 across 23.2 innings during that span. However, Saturday's poor effort raised the southpaw's season-long ERA to 4.88, the highest of his 13-year career. Sale will aim to regain his form in his next outing, tentatively scheduled against the Yankees at home next week.