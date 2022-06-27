Sale (rib cage) will throw three innings in a rehab start for Double-A Portland on Thursday, Henry Palattella of MLB.com reports.

Sale made two rehab starts for Boston's affiliate in the Florida Complex League, most recently throwing 2.2 innings Saturday. The lefty will return to Boston for a bullpen session Monday before heading north to Portland (Maine). It looks like Sale is being prepped to be part of Boston's roster after the All-Star break.