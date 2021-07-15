Sale (elbow) will likely make his next rehab start at Double-A Portland on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Sale made his first rehab start Thursday with the Red Sox's Florida Complex League affiliate, and he tossed 39 pitches across three innings. His fastball reached 97 mph during the outing, and manager Alex Cora said Thursday that the southpaw will progress to Double-A if he feels good Friday. Sale is expected to require three or four rehab appearances before he's cleared to rejoin the major-league club, but he's made good progress recently.