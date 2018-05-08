Red Sox's Chris Sale: Slider's back
Sale had a season-high 23 swings-and-misses on all his pitches Sunday, including 12 on his slider, Christoper Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Sale, who combined for 23 swings-and-misses on the slider over his first seven games, said he viewed a lot of video to get the slider back to where he wanted. "It's been been probably the main concern," Sale said about his slider. "Early on, it wasn't where we wanted it to be." The left-hander allowed one run while striking out 12 over seven innings Sunday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Throws gem vs. Rangers•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: No support in no-decison Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Spins seven strong Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Gets second win of season•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Overshadowed in strong start•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...