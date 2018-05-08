Red Sox's Chris Sale: Slider's back

Sale had a season-high 23 swings-and-misses on all his pitches Sunday, including 12 on his slider, Christoper Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Sale, who combined for 23 swings-and-misses on the slider over his first seven games, said he viewed a lot of video to get the slider back to where he wanted. "It's been been probably the main concern," Sale said about his slider. "Early on, it wasn't where we wanted it to be." The left-hander allowed one run while striking out 12 over seven innings Sunday.