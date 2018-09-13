Red Sox's Chris Sale: So far, so good after start

Sale reported no ill effects after his one-inning, 26-pitch appearance Tuesday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Sale played a game of catch Wednesday and will follow that up with a bullpen session Friday, which will be key. After Sale's first return from a shoulder issue, it took a couple of days for the irritation to return, so the Red Sox will be monitoring him closely. He's expected to start against the Mets on Sunday, but the Red Sox will not confirm that just yet. When he does pitch, Sale will likely not pitch a normal starter's workload, but certainly more than the one inning he pitched Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories