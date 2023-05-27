Sale (5-2) allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings to earn the win Friday over the Diamondbacks.

Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports Sale had been dealing with a previously unreported stomach bug this week, which explains why he was limited to 73 pitches (44 strikes). While it wasn't a long outing, it was effective, marking he fourth time he's limited an opponent to one run this season. The veteran southpaw has trimmed his ERA to 4.72 with a 1.16 WHIP and 65:14 K:BB through 55.1 innings over 10 starts. He should be back to normal by the time he next takes the mound, which is tentatively scheduled for a home start versus the Reds next week.