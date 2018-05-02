Red Sox's Chris Sale: Spins seven strong Tuesday
Sale (2-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over seven innings in Tuesday's loss to the Royals. He struck out six.
Sale didn't rack up a whole lot of strikeouts against an exploitable Royals' lineup, but the ace did put together another strong performance and has worked his ERA down to a shiny 2.14 mark. He was in line to pick up his third win of the season, but closer Craig Kimbrel gave up a solo shot to Alex Gordon in the ninth, sending the game to extra innings. Fantasy owners' only concern with Sale could be the fact that he has tallied a double-digit strikeout total in just one of his first seven starts this season, whereas he had already accumulated six such games in his first seven outings in 2017. The strikeouts will likely begin piling up sooner than later.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Gets second win of season•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Overshadowed in strong start•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Picks up first win of 2018•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Next start could be pushed back•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...