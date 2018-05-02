Red Sox's Chris Sale: Spins seven strong Tuesday

Sale (2-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over seven innings in Tuesday's loss to the Royals. He struck out six.

Sale didn't rack up a whole lot of strikeouts against an exploitable Royals' lineup, but the ace did put together another strong performance and has worked his ERA down to a shiny 2.14 mark. He was in line to pick up his third win of the season, but closer Craig Kimbrel gave up a solo shot to Alex Gordon in the ninth, sending the game to extra innings. Fantasy owners' only concern with Sale could be the fact that he has tallied a double-digit strikeout total in just one of his first seven starts this season, whereas he had already accumulated six such games in his first seven outings in 2017. The strikeouts will likely begin piling up sooner than later.