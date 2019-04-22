Red Sox's Chris Sale: Starting Game 1 of twin bill

Sale will start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Sale will make his start a day later than scheduled after Monday's game was postponed due to inclement weather in Boston. The southpaw will look to turn things around Tuesday, as he's 0-4 with an 8.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB through 18 innings (four starts) this season.