Pitching coach Dave Bush said Tuesday that Sale (rib cage) will throw live batting practices or simulated games during the Red Sox's homestand that runs through June 22 before potentially heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. "Ideally, he'll be back as a starter," Bush said, when asked about the Red Sox's plans for Sale once he returns from the 60-day injured list.

On the mend since mid-March from a stress fracture of his right rib cage, Sale looks to be nearing the finish line in his lengthy rehab program. According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Sale touched 96 miles per hour during his most recent live throwing session Monday, but he'll still need to show he can command and control all of his pitches as he builds up again. Bush's comments about the Red Sox ideally bringing Sale back as a starter would seem to run counter to a report last week from Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic that suggested the lefty could rejoin Boston as a multi-inning relief option as a means of expediting his return from the active roster. A move to the bullpen doesn't sound like it's being dismissed yet, but the Red Sox may prefer to wait and see how Sale fares during his rehab assignment before a decision is made on his role.