Sale (rib cage) is expected to make his next rehab start Saturday for the Red Sox's rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Sale felt fine after tossing a 22-pitch inning in his 2022 debut with the FCL club Monday, and assuming he comes out of his between-starts bullpen session no worse for the wear, he'll be back on the mound this weekend in Florida. Expect the southpaw to push for around 2-to-3 innings Saturday while the Red Sox have him steadily build up to a starter's workload. After his second outing in the FCL, Sale is expected to report to a full-season affiliate to continue his rehab assignment.