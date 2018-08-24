Red Sox's Chris Sale: Still not throwing
Sale (shoulder) has not yet resumed throwing as of Friday, the Boston Herald reports.
Sale is eligible to return from the disabled list Saturday but it's clear that that won't be happening. The lefty has reportedly been doing exercises and is feeling better, but the Red Sox have every reason to be cautious with their ace, as they have home-field advantage for the playoffs effectively clinched, with a 9.5-game lead over the next-best team in the league, the Yankees. Sale's return timetable won't become clear until he resumes throwing.
