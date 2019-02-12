Red Sox's Chris Sale: Stretches out arm
Sale participated in a throwing session Monday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Sale, who experienced shoulder inflammation last year and threw just 29 innings after the All-Star break, showed up at camp with added weight. "He did it on his own," manager Alex Cora said. "He was very aggressive with his offseason workouts. We're very pleased with the way he went about it. All of them. It's good to see him gaining weight and throwing the ball the way he's been throwing the last few weeks. We're very comfortable with him." Sale, along with the rest of Boston's starters, will be brought along slowly in spring training. None are expected to begin throwing in games until early-to-mid March.
