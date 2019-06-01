Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 10 in loss

Sale (1-7) allowed four runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk across six innings while taking a loss against the Yankees on Friday.

It was another huge night for Sale in the strikeout category, but his ERA also rose to 4.35, which is a career-worst mark. Sale has posted a 1.4 HR/9 and 2.5 BB/9, which aren't necessarily terrible numbers but also aren't what owners are accustomed to seeing from Sale. Combine that with some very poor run support, Sale is 1-7 with a 4.35 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 68.1 innings this season. Sale will pitch next at the Royals on Thursday.