Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 10 in loss
Sale (1-7) allowed four runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk across six innings while taking a loss against the Yankees on Friday.
It was another huge night for Sale in the strikeout category, but his ERA also rose to 4.35, which is a career-worst mark. Sale has posted a 1.4 HR/9 and 2.5 BB/9, which aren't necessarily terrible numbers but also aren't what owners are accustomed to seeing from Sale. Combine that with some very poor run support, Sale is 1-7 with a 4.35 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 68.1 innings this season. Sale will pitch next at the Royals on Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...