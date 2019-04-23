Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 10 in no-decision
Sale was solid in a no-decision against the Tigers on Tuesday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out 10 and walked two as the Red Sox lost 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Sale shut out the Tigers over the first three innings, but yielded single runs in the fourth and fifth, the latter on a Grayson Greiner solo homer. The left-hander struck out two batters in each inning, throwing 97 pitches. He'll look to build on this effort in his next start, Sunday at home against the Rays.
