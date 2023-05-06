Sale (3-2) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings during a 5-3 victory over the Phillies. He struck out 10.

Sale has allowed five or more runs in three of his seven outings this season, but he also has three quality starts and two games with double-digit strikeouts. The left-hander's 6.37 ERA remains inflated due to the seven runs he allowed in his first appearance of the year, but he's surrendered just four runs over his past 12.1 innings and earned the win in back-to-back starts. Sale will look to stay sharp next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set versus the Cardinals.