Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 10 in win

Sale improved to 3-7 on the season Saturday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out 10 in six innings.

Sale gave up an earned run for the first time this month, but the outing was overall a strong one. He's reached double digits in strikeouts in his last four starts and eight of his last nine. After an awful start to the season, he's managed to drag his ERA down to 3.49 while raising his strikeout rate to 35.7 percent. He'll get the chance to improve on those numbers Friday against the Blue Jays.