Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Sale struck out 11 over seven innings Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk in a no-decision against the Twins.

Sale attacked hitters from the start, throwing first-pitch strikes to 22 of the 26 batters he faced en route to notching double-digit strikeouts for the fifth time this year. The 29-year-old is sporting a terrific 12.5 K/9 on the year, though the high-powered Boston offense hasn't given the lefty ace much to work with recently. The team has lost four of his last five outings (1-3 personally in that span) with just 11 total runs worth of support over that stretch. He'll take a 2.74 ERA into Sunday's start against the Mariners.