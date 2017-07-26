Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 11, wins 13th
Sale (13-4) struck out 11 while allowing just three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings against the Mariners on Wednesday.
Always one of the league's top strikeout artists, Sale has taken it to a new level this season, as he already has 211 strikeouts in just 148.1 innings -- that 12.8 K/9 is a full tick better than his career high. After seeing his velocity dip last year, Sale has returned to a consistent mid-90s heater this season, which has been a prime factor in his much-improved ratios. With Clayton Kershaw on the DL, Sale has a strong claim on the title of top starter in fantasy, narrowly outpacing Max Scherzer.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Returns to win column with nine-strikeout effort•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Plagued by little run support Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Tabbed to start All-Star Game•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 12 in loss•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Turns in dominant performance for 11th win•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Notches 10th win•
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...