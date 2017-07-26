Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 11, wins 13th

Sale (13-4) struck out 11 while allowing just three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings against the Mariners on Wednesday.

Always one of the league's top strikeout artists, Sale has taken it to a new level this season, as he already has 211 strikeouts in just 148.1 innings -- that 12.8 K/9 is a full tick better than his career high. After seeing his velocity dip last year, Sale has returned to a consistent mid-90s heater this season, which has been a prime factor in his much-improved ratios. With Clayton Kershaw on the DL, Sale has a strong claim on the title of top starter in fantasy, narrowly outpacing Max Scherzer.