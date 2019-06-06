Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 12 in shutout
Sale (2-7) gave up three hits while striking out 12 through nine scoreless innings to take the win over the Royals on Wednesday.
Sale was electric, inducing 14 swinging strikes and delivering his first complete-game shutout. In the eighth inning, the left-hander retired the Royals on nine pitches, becoming the only pitcher since Lefty Grove to have two immaculate innings in a season. The 30-year-old continues to dominate, posting a 15 K/9 in his last nine starts with double-digit strikeouts in seven of those outings. Sale will make his next start Monday against the Rangers at Fenway Park.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...