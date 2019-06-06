Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 12 in shutout

Sale (2-7) gave up three hits while striking out 12 through nine scoreless innings to take the win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Sale was electric, inducing 14 swinging strikes and delivering his first complete-game shutout. In the eighth inning, the left-hander retired the Royals on nine pitches, becoming the only pitcher since Lefty Grove to have two immaculate innings in a season. The 30-year-old continues to dominate, posting a 15 K/9 in his last nine starts with double-digit strikeouts in seven of those outings. Sale will make his next start Monday against the Rangers at Fenway Park.