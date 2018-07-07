Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 12 Royals
Sale (9-4) picked up the win against the Royals on Friday, yielding one earned run on five hits over six innings, striking out 12 and walking one as Boston cruised to a 10-5 victory.
It was a standard day at the office for the dominant lefty, who has been absolutely mowing down opposing hitters of late, with five double-digit strikeout efforts to his name over his last six outings. Sale also has a 2.36 ERA to go along with a brilliant 0.89 WHIP through 122 innings and remains one of the most prolific strikeout artists in the game. He'll look to extend his recent run of dominance in his next start, which will see him take the mound against the Rangers on Wednesday.
