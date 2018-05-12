Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 15 in no-decision
Sale didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on six hits over nine innings while striking out a season-high 15.
The left-hander was his typical dominant self, firing 85 of 116 pitches for strikes and generating a massive 26 swinging strikes, but Luke Maile's solo homer in the seventh inning denied Sale his fourth win of the year. The 29-year-old hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his nine starts so far, and his 78 strikeouts puts him third in the majors behind Max Scherzer (91) and Gerrit Cole (86). Sale will take a sparkling 2.17 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the A's.
