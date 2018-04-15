Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out eight in no-decision

Sale allowed one run on two hits and two walks over five innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Orioles.

Sale fanned eight batters during his time in Sunday's game, throwing 56 of his 93 pitches for strikes. Although he has just one victory over four starts, Sale has been his usual dominant self thus far and has yet to allow more than one run in an outing. He'll look to continue his terrific start to the season Saturday, with his next game projecting to be a matchup against the A's.