Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out nine in win over A's
Sale (4-1) allowed two runs on two hits and four walks with nine strikeouts through just five innings to pick up the win Wednesday over the A's.
Sale was a bit wild, as he needed 102 pitches to get through just five innings, but he was as nasty as usual. His fastball alone induced 10 swinging strikes in 66 offerings. Sale was, however, touched up for a two-run homer by Marcus Semien, the sixth homer he has allowed in his last six starts. Sale has been extremely effective despite the home run problem -- he owns a 3.07 ERA powered by a ridiculous 56:10 K:BB over 41 innings in those six starts -- but Sale can go from a great pitcher to arguably the best in baseball if he can find a way to keep the ball in the yard. His next start will come Tuesday against the Rays.
