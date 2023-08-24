Sale allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine over five innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Wednesday.

Sale built up to 80 pitches (53 strikes) in his third start back from a shoulder injury. While the surface numbers were unimpressive -- though also against the toughest opponent he's faced since his return -- his velocity rebounded to an average of 93.9 mph on his fastball after it sat at 91.8 mph last Thursday. The southpaw is at a 4.68 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 90:19 K:BB through 73 innings across 14 starts this season, and his pitch count Wednesday suggests he's close to shedding any workload restrictions. His next projected start is expected to be a rematch with the Astros at home early next week.