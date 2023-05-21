Sale (4-2) earned the win Saturday over the Padres, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings.

Sale put in his fourth straight quality start, and the three hits allowed matched his season low. Two of those hits were home runs, but they were solo shots by Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis. Just nine starts into 2023, Sale has already covered more innings (50.1) than he did in the three previous years combined (48.1). He's starting to look more like his past self, as Saturday's outing lowered his season ERA to 5.01 with a 1.17 WHIP and 62:13 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling in a projected road start versus Arizona next week.