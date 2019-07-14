Red Sox's Chris Sale: Struggles continue vs. Dodgers

Sale (3-9) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Dodgers after surrendering five runs on seven hits across 4.2 innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Sale gave up five earned runs for the third straight start and was unable to complete five innings for the first time since early April. The veteran left-hander is in the midst of the worst season of career by a significant margin with a 4.27 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 160:27 K:BB through 111.2 innings. Sale will look to turn things around Thursday versus the Blue Jays.