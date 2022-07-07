Sale (rib) worked 3.2 innings Wednesday in his rehab start for Triple-A Worcester, striking out five while allowing one earned run on three hits and five walks.

Heading into the night, Sale was targeting a 4-to-5-inning appearance for the fourth start of his rehab assignment, but the five free passes foiled those plans. Even so, Sale still managed to get stretched out a bit more, as he tossed 72 pitches (42 strikes) Wednesday after throwing 52 pitches in his previous outing. Though Sale's results were less than ideal, the Red Sox may still be comfortable enough bringing him back from the 60-day injured list after a lengthy layoff. He could be activated as soon as Monday's series opener in Tampa Bay.