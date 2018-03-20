Red Sox's Chris Sale: Struggles with command Monday

Sale allowed four runs on five hits, three walks and two hit batsmen while striking out six over five innings in Monday's start against the Phillies. "One thing that really pisses me off is command," Sale told John Tomase of WEEI.com. "Walking guys, hitting guys with breaking balls. That kind of stuff can't happen."

Command is Sale's calling card -- he owns a career 5.12 K/BB mark -- but he didn't have it Monday. His fastball was fine, but the game-plan was to focus on his secondary offerings and the command was not there. He'll have another 10 days in camp to work on it and one more start before he presumably takes the ball Opening Day against the Rays.