Red Sox's Chris Sale: Suffers fifth defeat Saturday

Sale (14-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine across seven innings to take the loss Saturday against the Yankees.

Sale gave up a three-run homer in the second inning along with a solo shot in the sixth, while the Red Sox were unable to give him enough run support, leading to his fifth loss of the season. Despite the loss, he'll continue to be one of the best fantasy aces in the business, as evidenced by his 2.62 ERA. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Indians.