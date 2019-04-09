Red Sox's Chris Sale: Suffers third loss
Sale (0-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays, allowing five runs on seven hits and no walks across four innings. He struck out three.
Sale breezed through the first two innings, but gave up two runs in the third inning on three singles and a sacrifice fly. The left-hander then ran into more trouble in the fourth as four singles produced three runs. The 30-year-old has permitted 13 earned runs in 13 innings and has just eight strikeouts in his three appearances. Sale will take a 9.00 ERA and 1.54 WHIP into his next start, now scheduled for Monday at home versus the Orioles.
