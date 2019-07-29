Red Sox's Chris Sale: Surrenders six runs in loss

Sale (5-10) took the loss against the Yankees on Sunday, pitching 5.1 innings and giving up six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Coming off two straight quality starts, Sale was handed the ball Sunday with a chance to finish off a four-game sweep of the rival Yankees. Instead, he allowed two-run homers in both the third and fourth innings and was charged with an additional pair of runs in the sixth, leading to a momentum-halting loss. The southpaw struggled with his control throughout the contest, throwing strikes on only 56 of 100 pitches and walking three batters for the second straight outing. Though Sale has continued to rack up strikeouts this season, whiffing 189 batters in 129 innings, he'll carry a disappointing 5-10 record and 4.26 ERA into Saturday's rematch with the Yankees in New York.