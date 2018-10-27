Red Sox's Chris Sale: Tabbed for Game 5 start

Sale will start Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed the assignment, and stated that his top pitcher wouldn't be available in Game 4, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. As things stand now, the Red Sox's ace would line up to face Clayton Kershaw. Sale only got through four innings in his first start of the World Series, allowing three runs on five hits.