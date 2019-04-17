Red Sox's Chris Sale: Takes fourth loss
Sale (0-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday by giving up four runs on seven hits across five innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Sale was finally able to find his fastball velocity Tuesday as he averaged 95.5 mph, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com, but it didn't translate to a successful outing. The 30-year-old has now lost his first four starts of the season, equaling his loss total over 27 starts in 2018. Sale has a 8.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB through 18 innings and lines up to face the Tigers next Monday.
