Red Sox's Chris Sale: Takes loss Friday
Sale (5-3) took the loss Friday as the Red Sox fell 7-3 to the Astros, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.
After giving up no more than three runs in any of his first 11 starts of the season, Sale has now coughed up 10 earned runs in his last two to boost his ERA on the year to an even 3.00, although his 14:4 K:BB in 10.1 innings over that "slump" suggests there isn't much to worry about. Look for the 29-year-old to come roaring back in his next outing Thursday at home against the Tigers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...