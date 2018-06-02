Red Sox's Chris Sale: Takes loss Friday

Sale (5-3) took the loss Friday as the Red Sox fell 7-3 to the Astros, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.

After giving up no more than three runs in any of his first 11 starts of the season, Sale has now coughed up 10 earned runs in his last two to boost his ERA on the year to an even 3.00, although his 14:4 K:BB in 10.1 innings over that "slump" suggests there isn't much to worry about. Look for the 29-year-old to come roaring back in his next outing Thursday at home against the Tigers.