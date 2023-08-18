Sale (5-3) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Nationals. He struck out three.

After walking Jeter Downs to open the inning, Sale was plagued by two fielding errors from his defense in the bottom of the third, which would lead to the first run coming across for the Nationals. The veteran lefty would then be relieved by Josh Winckowski with one out in the fifth, after issuing two walks to begin the frame. It's been a tough go for Sale this season as he's failed to make it through five innings in either of his last three starts, dating back to June 1. On a positive note, he has not allowed more than two hits in either of his two starts since returning from the shoulder injury.