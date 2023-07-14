Sale (shoulder) will throw his first bullpen session Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
This will mark his first time throwing off a mound since the night he got injured June 1. Sale has been throwing off flat ground every other day and is tracking toward a possible return in early-August.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Throwing every other day•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Begins throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Undergoing MRI on Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Gets updated diagnosis for shoulder•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Heads to IL with sore shoulder•