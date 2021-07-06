Sale (elbow) will throw two simulated innings Saturday before likely beginning his rehab assignment, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
The lefty's Tuesday session was thought to be his last before heading off to rehab, but he apparently needs a bit more simulated work. The Red Sox have not announced yet which minor-league level Sale will begin his rehab assignment with.
