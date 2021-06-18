Sale (elbow) threw 40 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Sale impressed during a bullpen session at the end of last week, and he had another throwing session in Worcester on Friday. The southpaw treated the bullpen as though he was warming up for a game as he continues to make progress in his recovery. Manager Alex Cora has expressed optimism that Sale could face hitters in the near future, but he'll continue to be monitored in the coming days to determine his next steps.
