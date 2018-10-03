Red Sox's Chris Sale: Throws another bullpen
Sale tossed a bullpen session off the mound Wednesday afternoon prior to Friday's start in Game 1 of the ALDS, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Per Cotillo, Sale also threw an "abbreviated" bullpen Tuesday inside the batting cages. Sale will come into his start Friday on eight days rest after logging 4.2 innings against the Orioles on Sept. 26. Manager Alex Cora said that he doesn't expect Sale to have any limitations during Friday's start, though he hasn't pitched into the sixth inning since late July due to a shoulder injury. Following Sale will be David Price on Saturday for Game 2 and likely Rick Porcello in Game 3 once the series heads out of Boston.
