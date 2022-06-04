Sale (ribs) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Sale didn't face any issues after throwing 25 pitches off a mound Wednesday, and he replicated that throwing session Saturday. Assuming he feels good following Saturday's bullpen, the southpaw could progress to facing live hitters next week. The 33-year-old will presumably require a rehab assignment at some point, but it's not yet clear how many minor-league outings he'll require prior to rejoining the Red Sox.
