Red Sox's Chris Sale: Throws bullpen session

Sale threw a bullpen session Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Sale, who is working his way back from a bout of pneumonia, has thrown side sessions, but this was his first bullpen of the spring. Interim manager Rob Roenicke is hopeful the left-hander can take the next step. He and pitching coach Dave Bush plan to meet with Sale on Monday to outline his program for the remainder of spring training.

