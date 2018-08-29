Red Sox's Chris Sale: Throws for third straight day

Sale (shoulder) threw on flat ground from 120 feet Wednesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

He has now thrown on flat ground for three straight days -- the first three days of his throwing program. The next step could be a bullpen session, but we should learn more in the coming days. The hope is that he will be able to return to game action in early September.

More News
Our Latest Stories